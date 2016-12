Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson was delighted with another three points on Saturday.

His side saw off Albion Rovers thanks to Willis Furtado’s second half strike which gives the Warriors more hope in their chase to escape the relegation places.

Brown Ferguson

The Ochilview side have second-bottom Stranraer well in their sights now having won four of their last eight games after a miserable start to the season.

Match reporter Robbie Copeland was at Ochilview to hear the manager’s post-match thoughts.