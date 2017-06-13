Is this Stenhousemuir’s finest game?

Up 13-0 at half-time at Hampden, the European Cup seemed destined for Ochilview.

But Ajax hit back with 14 as “Stenhousemuir stood like stone” to deny the Warriors.

It seems far-fetched – and it is!

It’s the dream sequence recounted in a song discovered online by the Warriors this week.

Praising the “great little Scottish team” who are “sleeker than Benfica, Real Madrid and Aberdeen” it recounts a dream where Stenny are playing the Champions League final at Hampden by Ajax from Amsterdam – a team which included one Racquel Welch until her substitution!

