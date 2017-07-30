Hamilton 3 Stenhousemuir 0: Warriors finish bottom of Betfred group

Stenhousemuir manager went down 3-0 to Premiership outfit Hamilton in their fourth and final Betfred Cup fixture at the Superseal Stadium.

The visitors started positively with Marc McGuigan and Jamie Longworth pressing the Hamilton back three, so they'd probably have felt hard done by on 14 minutes when they fell behind.

Ross Dunlop brought down the ever lively Ali Crawford about 25 yards from goal, and the latter stepped up to fire a stunning free kick past Chris Smith, dipping low to his right.

Ten minutes later the Warriors were granted an almost identical opportunity, after Mark McGuigan held the ball up well and bought the foul from Tomas. McGuigan took it himself, and fired into the wall before curling the rebound high and wide.

At the other end, it was beginning to look like it would be a busy afternoon for Chris Smith in the Stenny goal. Moments after the impressive Rakish Bingham fired just wide of his right hand post from 20 yards, he was called into action to make a tremendous save at the feet of ex-Warrior David Templeton after Ali Crawford played the makeshift front man through.

The game was killed as a contest just before the hour mark, when substitute Louis Longridge played in Templeton, who atoned for his earlier miss by slotting confidently across Smith.

Stenny had their best chance of the game on 73 minutes when Ross Dunlop found himself on the end of a Ruaridh Donaldson cross, but his header when just wide.

And he was made to rue his miss less than a minute later when Scott Boyd headed home to wrap up the points for the home side.