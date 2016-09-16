Ferguson says players must learn not to panic

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson says his young players will have to learn quickly how to deal with setbacks if they are to climb away from the foot of the League One table.

The Warriors boss was reasonably satisfied with the first 65 minutes of their latest defeat against Albion Rovers.

But after the Coatbridge side took the lead the roof fell in and they went on to score another three.

Stenhousemuir, who host Peterhead on Saturday, are still looking for their first win of the campaign.

Ferguson believes that his side are still capable of causing problems for any side they meet - but they have to learn to handle situations better when things do go against them.

He said: “You have to try to look at the positives and for 65 minutes against Albion Rovers it was almost the perfect away performance.

“We limited them to very few chances, we created chances of our own and we were compact and disciplined.

“But then we lost a goal and the whole thing just flipped. We lost focus and started to panic and before we knew it we were four down.

“It doesn’t matter who you play against, there are going to be times when you lose goals. It can happen in any match but the most important thing is how you react.

“There are factors we have to take into account. Confidence is low because of the run of results we have been on and we have a relatively young team.

“We have to take heart from the way we played for 65 minutes, but they need to do it for 90 minutes and deal better with setbacks when they do happen.”

Ferguson has added to his squad by bringing in 19-year-old French-born box-to-box midfielder Willis Alves Furtado until January.

The manager said: “He is strong and athletic so won’t have any problems adapting to the Scottish game.

“He’s also very good technically and can get forward and cause teams problems. I think he’s one who can excite the fans.”

Defender Fraser Kerr should return to the Stenny ranks for the Peterhead match after missing the Albion Rovers game through suspension.

Jim Paterson also returned to action on Saturday after being out with a back injury.