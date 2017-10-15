Edinburgh 0 Stenhousemuir 1: Longworth goal sends Stenny through

Match winner Jamie Longworth was delighted his goal sent Stenhouemuir in to the third round of the William Hill Scottish Cup at Edinburgh City’s expense.

But he admitted he should have scored again late on to ensure a more comfortable night at Ainslie Park.

His early second half header gave The Warriors a 1-0 victory in Edinburgh on Friday night, as they followed up a 3-0 League Two win over the same opposition prior to the international break to extend their unbeaten run to seven games in all competitions.

Despite Stenny looking relatively comfortable late on, Longworth spurned a glorious late chance for a second. “I had too much time there - I didn’t know what I was doing!” he laughed. “If the ball comes to me and I snatch at it I might score, but as soon as you give me more than a couple of seconds I’m fried! My second touch just didn’t get out of my feet.

“Big Willie [Chris Smith]] made a good save at the end just to hold on. I’d have been gutted if they had a scored after me wasting that chance so just pleased it finished 1-0.

“It’s the first round of the cup for us, an away tie and wasn’t the nicest of nights with a horrible wind and stuff, so it’s just good we’re in to the next round.”

The first half produced very little in the way of chances, with Josh Walker and Craig Beattie both having attempts for City and Nicki Paterson’s shot at Calum Antell all Stenny mustered.

Longworth’s header from Nicki Paterson’s free-kick broke the deadlock five minutes after the interval, and but for a bad miss late on and Antell’s one-man mission to deny Mark McGuigan, the visitors would have won by more.

Craig Thomson was dismissed in stoppage time for the hosts following a second yellow.

“We’ve got four clean sheets in five so we’re going well,” added Longworth. “I haven’t scored for about a month or so it was good from a personal point of view to get a goal.”