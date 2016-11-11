Defeat adds injury to insult for Warriors boss

Stenhousemuir have no game on Saturday due to scheduled opponents Livingston’s involvement in the Irn Bru Cup - and Warriors boss Brown Ferguson reckons that could be a blessing in disguise.

The Ochilview side were once again victims of their own dodgy defending in losing 4-1 to Alloa.

And to add injury to insult they also had three players - Alan Cook, David Crawford and Kieran Millar - who had to come off hurt at various stages of the game.

Ferguson admitted: “This weekend’s break has probably come at a good time for us.

“Our three injured players would definitely have missed Saturday. As it is they will still be doubtful for the following week [against Stranraer] but at least they have some extra recovery time.”

Saturday’s shortcomings were particularly disappointing for the Stenny boss in view of the previous week’s 3-0 win over Queen’s Park.

He said: “I don’t want to sound like a broken record but despite the scoreline we weren’t out of it.

“We created opportunities and we should have had a penalty. We had three opportunities where we had just the goalkeeper to beat and in terms of our general play we had a game plan which we felt would enable us to hurt Alloa and we were doing that.

“But when you concede goals in the manner in which we did it’s always going to be difficult. Our goals against column tells its own story.

“The previous week we kept a clean sheet against Queen’s Park and defended well as a group so we were looking to build on that, but the goals we lost were incredibly soft.

“There were quite a few slaps in the face for the group, we lost three players to injury at different periods in the game which definitely broke up our rhythm.

But three of the goals we lost at Alloa were from deadball situations and two of them were from our deadballs.

“It’s something we have to address. All we can do is keep trying to drum the message into the players but they need to take it on board because we have shown that if we can limit the opposition we can create chances at the other end.

“We’ve given the players the weekend off and hopefully we can go away and reflect and come back refreshed and ready for the Stranraer game.”