Cook savours first Stenhousemuir victory

Stenhousemuir Alan Cook believes the Warriors have turned the corner after they netted their first three points of the new season at New Bayview at the weekend.

The midfielder reckons the feel-good factor from the win, secured by Colin McMenamin’s second half penalty will last throughout the international break, which the Warriors will sit out after exiting the Irn-Bru Cup to SPFL Championship leaders Queen of the South.

“We’ve not been far off a win in recent weeks. We’ve pegged back Alloa and Peterhead – two of the division’s bigger teams in the last two games – from 2-0 down so we knew we had it in us.

“The mood in the dressing room is never ‘here we go again’, we’re always looking forward to the next game and keen to kick on as far as we can.

“The three points has done us the world of good and the feelgood factor can last over the international break and we can kick on once we’re back.

“We’re only six games in but without a win, the doubts start to creep and wonder when it’s going to come.

“We had to grind it out and once we got the goal we defended for our lives and we reaped the rewards with the result we needed.”

The Warriors also moved off the bottom of the table with their success in Methil, and thanks to some heroic saves from Colin McCabe.

Cook added: “Colin made a couple of great saves to keep us in. You’d rather not see him, but he did the business when he came into the game. He trains with the best every day at Celtic and he was brilliant for us, but everyone in the team was.

“We have pace going forward now and utilising it best as we can. We caused them problems, but they did the same to us and it was a fairly even game.

“But when you’re down at the bottom as we are, you’ll take anything.”