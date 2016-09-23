Brown holds onto his Stenny crown until 2019

Stenhousemuir manager Brown Ferguson has outlined his delight at signing a new three-year contract to remain at the League One outfit.

Although Stenny are bottom of the table without a victory in six league games this season, the 35-year-old is held in high regard after keeping the club in League One last season.

“I’m very pleased to sign a three-year deal,” said Brown, who replaced Scott Booth in February 2015.

“The club as a whole are looking longer term.

“I’m delighted to be a part of that and hopefully improve the fortunes of the club as a whole.”

The arrival of new chief executive Danny Jamieson at Stenny this spring heralded a different strategy at the club, with the intention of making more money available for new signings and improving the club’s infrastructure.

Brown assessed trialist winger Alex Cooper – an ex-Ross County player – on Tuesday night with a view to signing him.

Although the Stenny boss’s first priority is to strengthen his backline, no deal is likely to be done in time for the home League One game against leaders Alloa this Saturday.

“It will be a tough game,” Brown said. “Alloa have had a fantastic start and have only lost once. We are up against a team doing exceptionally well.

“But if we play as well as we did in the second half against Peterhead on Saturday then there’s no reason why we can’t take something from the game.

“I am going into it in confident spirit. Playing the league leaders doesn’t phase me.”