Approaching the win or bust stage for Warriors

Brown Ferguson has told his side to take a look at Saturday’s opponents East Fife – and learn from their example.

The Fifers were at the wrong end of the League One table with a third of the season gone – and the closest team to the Warriors – but went on an excellent run which has hoisted them up the rankings and into play-off contention at the top end of the league.

Barry Smith’s side come calling to Ochilview, and though the Warriors boss Ferguson says his side are “vulnerable” at the moment, he saw enough character in the defeat to Stranraer to suggest they could turn the tables on the Fifers.

“There is hope,” said Ferguson. “ We’re running out of games but there are 15 points left to play for. Five out of five is very difficult in this league, but it can be done and makes a massive difference – East Fife demonstrated that earlier in the season.

“It’s almost at the win or bust stage, but sometimes that brings the best out of people.

After East Fife next week we have another home game then a big game with Peterhead who are our nearest rivals in the league.

“We get three points on Saturday and the fans get a lift again. We are capable of beating teams, this league is so, so tight, every point is vital.”

Ferguson will be without the red-carded Darren McCormack for Saturday’s game.