Annan 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Warriors held after early strike

Stenhousemuir extended their unbeaten run but had to settle for a point from their trip to Annan.

Brown Ferguson’s side got off to a flier but Annan displayed a resilient side to their play after losing an early seventh minute goal to bounce back and grab a deserved share of the spoils.

The Warriors started positively and were rewarded when Dunlop’s long high ball played over the top caught the Annan defence on the turn and the ball was perfectly weighted for Mark McGuigan who homed in on keeper Jim Atkinson to finish with a well placed clinical shot.

Martin Scott squandered an opportunity to make it 2-0 when he headed straight into the arms of Atkinson who then pulled off an important save to keep out a Ruaridh Donaldson free-kick.

Steven Swinglehurst then headed narrowly past from a Brandon Luke cross to the back post as Annan started to test the Stenhousemuir defence.

Rabin Omar came close in the 35th minute and this was followed by a penetrating Owen Moxon run and low curling shot which flashed past the post.

Stenhousemuir were under pressure for the first time in the match but Annan were finding it difficult to penetrate the well organised Warriors defence.

At the start of the second half the visitors were presented with a glorious opportunity in the 52nd minute when Ryan Sinnamon was forced into a difficult position in the corner of the park and Mark McGuigan dispossessed the Annan player to finish with a curling low shot which struck the upright.

The dangerous McGuigan followed this up with a low shot from the edge of the box which went narrowly past.

Sinnamon tried his luck with a low 25 yarder which keeper Chris Smith confidently saved as Annn started to impose their authority on the game.

And the home side won a penalty kick in the 69th minute when McGuigan turned sinner with a clumsy challenge climbing over Swinglehurst. Aiden Smith stepped up to send the spot kick into the corner of the net to square the game.

Annan continued to press forward and Omar’s dangerous cross to the back post was punched to safety by keeper Smith.

But as the game entered the final period it was Annan keeper Atkinson came to his side’s rescue with an important stop to deny Ross Dunlop.

The visitors were then denied by another important save by Atkinson’s feet as his last ditch tackle denied Stenhousemuir a late winner.