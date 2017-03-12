Alloa 2 Stenhousemuir 1: Late spot-kick sickener for Warriors

Stenhousemuir will feel somewhat slighted after conceding a penalty with just five minutes to play and ultimately suffering a 2-1 defeat to Alloa Athletic.

Along with the dubious penalty, Brown Ferguson’s men had a number of clear-cut chances throughout the affair and will feel frustrated to have left the Indodrill Stadium with nothing to show for their efforts.

Stenny started brightly and dominated the early proceedings- almost taking the lead in the 13th minute when Alan Cook’s low driven cross was picked up by Mason Robertson. The striker tried to divert it goalwards, but Neil Parry pawed it away from danger.

The duo of Cook and Robertson combined once again just before the half hour mark. This time Robertson ran onto Cook’s well timed cross before unleashing a header that went just over the bar.

The Warriors would come to rue these missed opportunities though, as the hosts went 1-0 up in the 40th minute. Motherwell loanee Dylan Mackin found himself with ample space in the penalty box, before making an excellent turn and firing a shot straight into the left hand corner of the goal.

Stephen Stirling suffered an injury and was replaced by Thomas Grant just before the break- and it proved to be an astute substitution as he grabbed the equalising goal on 60 minutes. It was Grant’s first goal for the club, being played through by Cook before poking it past Neil Parry and into the back of the net.

Brown Ferguson’s men had a great opportunity to settle the game when Alan Cook’s long range effort from the far side thundered off the crossbar on 73 minutes.

However, disaster struck with just five minutes to go, as the hosts were awarded a penalty when David Marsh was adjudged to have brought down Dylan Mackin inside the area. Greig Spence stepped up and calmly slotted the ball past David Crawford.

Stenny had a late chance in added time to salvage a point- when Thomas Grant capitalised on a loose ball just outside the area, but his shot skimmed agonisingly past the post.