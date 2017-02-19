Albion Rovers 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Super sub Mason salvages point

Debutant Mason Robertson made an instant impact for Stenhousemuir as he came off the bench to net a late equaliser for the Warriors.

Weather conditions made for a scrappy encounter at the Exsel Group Stadium which Stenny initially struggled to make an impression on.

The hosts immediately looked dangerous with Ryan Wallace being controversially ruled offside in the second minute as he was through on goal. He then came close with an acrobatic effort inside the box which bounced just over in the fifth.

Cook came closest for the visitors in the 8th minute with a low shot from the outside of the box after a good run which was easily parried by Ross Stewart and cleared.

The Wee Rovers’ broke the deadlock on 29 minutes. Wallace’s goalbound free kick was denied by David Crawford who tipped it over with an excellent diving save. His resultant corner was eventually headed home by Michael Dunlop after the ball took several ricochets inside the box.

Stenhousemuir managed to fight back into the match after the restart, pressing high and managing to keep possession.

The Warriors’ prolonged period of pressure was rewarded in the 83rd minute when a slack Rovers midfield pass was intercepted before Cook barrelled down the left wing, sending in a low cross which was guided past the keeper by the outstretched right foot of Robertson. Rovers were by no means out of the game and were threatening on the break, causing a late scare for Stenny where a goalmouth scramble was cleared by David Marsh.

The Warriors began to play with verve and were unlucky not to have snatched a winner in stoppage time when substitute Jack Smith shaved the crossbar with an outrageous effort from 25 yards out.

Brown Ferguson praised his side’s dogged second half display which saw them earn a ‘good point’ at a ground where they have not won since 2009.

“We didn’t scrap well enough in the first half, Albion deserved their goal advantage. Although we didn’t create a lot of chances in the second period, we played with much more intensity and endeavour.”