Albion Rovers 1 Stenhousemuir 1: Shootout win for Warriors

Stenhousemuir left Cliftonhill with the all-important bonus point on Tuesday as they beat Albion Rovers 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Brown Ferguson’s men scored the opening goal in the 15th minute- much to the surprise of the home support.

The Warriors had barely been in the game but a well-worked free-kick was all it took to take the lead. Martin Scott’s driven in ball found Colin McMenamin, who headed an effort straight at the keeper before smashing home the rebound from a few yards out.

Albion’s best chance to level before the break came in the 34th minute, Gary Fisher’s cross picked out Alan Trouten whose glancing header was well saved by Chris Smith.

Warriors did have chances also to extend their advantage, notably when Ross Meechan’s excellently timed ball found Mark McGuigan who weakly shot well wide.

Rovers upped their game significantly in the second half and a neat Sean Higgins found Alan Reid whose stinging shot forced a good save out of Smith.

The breakthrough eventually came for Albion in the 58th minute after a bizarre mix up at the back. Trouten’s initial chip looked to have gone over the bar but in fact bounced off the post.

Ross Dunlop desperately tried to clear, but ended up taking out Higgins. The penalty was awarded and Alan Trouten made no mistake.

After the 90 minutes were over the match went to penalties. Amazingly, only five out of the 12 taken were actually scored but Jamie Longworth, Ross Meechan and Martin Scott’s counters for Stenny were enough to gain the elusive bonus point.