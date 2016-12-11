Airdrie 0 Stenhousemuir 5: Outstanding Stenny demolish Diamonds

Stenhousemuir produced arguably their finest performance of the season as they demolished Airdrieonians 5-0 at the Excelsior Stadium on Saturday.

Willis Furtado was a constant thorn in the side of the hosts, and he grabbed Stenny’s first goal in the 31st minute. Joe Gorman’s deflected clearance was picked up by the striker at the back post before he calmly slotted the ball into the empty net.

David Marsh then made it 2-0 just minutes later, his header from close range sending the Stenhousemuir fans into delirium.

Airdire’s temperament started to get the better of them after this, and just before half time defender Daniel Boateng received his marching orders as he was given a second yellow card for a foul just outside the box on Allistair Roy.

At this stage everything the Warriors touched turned into gold, so it was no surprise to see Alan Cook convert the resulting free kick, curling the ball with his left foot straight into the bottom corner.

Their fourth goal of the afternoon came in the 56th minute once again courtesy of an Alan Cook free kick. His effort ghosted past the Airdrie defence before David Marsh got the final touch for his second of the afternoon.

Substitute Carlos Mazana-Martinex got Stenhousemuir’s fifth and final goal, linking well with Alistair Roy before opening up his body and slamming the ball past a hapless Rohan Ferguson.

Speaking after the game, manager Brown Ferguson was overjoyed with his team’s performance.

He said: “It’s a result for everybody at the club. The display was outstanding to a man and it’s a scoreline we’ve not had in a very long time.”