Stenhousemuir 2 Alloa 4: Injuries cast shadow on match

Potentially serious injuries to Stenhousemuir’s Alistair Roy and Alloa’s Neil Parry will ultimately overshadow what proved to be a disappointing 4-2 defeat for the Warriors, and a crucial win for promotion chasers Alloa.

The away side went into the game having not won in seven matches, and Stenny piled the misery on early doors. After nine minutes, winger Alan Cook danced past two Alloa defenders and confidently finished across Parry in the Alloa goal.

Stenhousemuir were defeated despite taking an early lead. Pic by Alan Murray

The Wasps, though, struck back with aplomb, striking three times to no reply before the half time break. The first came when a poor back pass left Greig Spence one on one with Colin McCabe, and although the striker could only hit the keeper’s legs, Kevin Cawley was first to the rebound to fire the ball into the unguarded net. Just minutes later, Cawley was involved again, this time crossing from the left for Spence to head the visitors in front.

A neat one-two between Spence and Jordon Kirkpatrick then allowed the latter space to hammer in emphatically from ten yards, and left Stenhousemuir reeling going into half-time.

The start of the second half did little to match the first half’s frantic pace. Not much was created before the away side found themselves further in front on the 70th minute. It was Kirkpatrick again, this time running onto a precise Cawley through ball to calmly slot into the bottom right hand corner.

What followed proved to be the biggest post-match talking point, as Alistair Roy chased a long ball through on goal, and found himself colliding with the onrushing Neil Parry at some pace. Medical staff were immediately waved on, and unfortunately, neither player was able to continue, with both eventually requiring ambulances to leave the ground.

As both manager had used all of their permitted substitutes, the game resumed after a ten minute stoppage with both sides a man down; and Alloa with centre half Andy Graham as stand-in goalkeeper.

Six minutes into stoppage time, Oli Shaw pulled one back for the hosts when his 25 yard effort flew in spectacularly off the underside of the bar, but it was too little too late for the Warriors.