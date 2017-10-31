Russell leaves and Camelon make progress

Camelon 4

Hall Russell 1

After two indifferent displays - and defeats - Camelon boss Gordon Herd demanded better from his players and got the perfect response as they booked their place in the third round of the Emirates Scottish Junior Cup with this comfortable victory.

In those previous games the Mariners had been shot shy to say the least but within a minute of this one they were in front when visiting keeper Cameron Jarvie’s first touch of the ball was to pick Craig Donaldson’s well struck free kck out of the net.

That set the tone oand midway through the first half Camelon doubled their advantage when Jordan Herron headed home Donaldson’s accurate cross.

Within a minute of the restart they went further ahead after Alan Docherty raced on to a through ball to find the net with a clinical finish.

This all but made sure of the Mariners passage into the last 16. The northern raiders did manage to reduce the deficit through substitute Josh Bolton but Camelon substitute Ross Crawford wrapped it up after Hall had been reduced to ten men.

Satisfied, boss Herd told Heraldsport: “It was a good result and it’s nice to be in the next round. Craig’s free kick was a great start and after that we were always in control.”

The Mariners head to Cardenden this Saturday in the East Region Superleague to take on Dundonald Bluebell at 2 p.m.