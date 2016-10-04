Rose hunt new boss after McGlynn departs

Linlithgow Rose are seeking a new team manager after Davie McGlynn left Prestonfield last night.

The Rose boss offered his resignation to club officials following his side’s tame goalless draw with Hill o’Beath on Saturday.

The club now sit in a disappointing ninth place in the McBookie.com East Superleague – 16 points off league leaders Kelty Hearts.

An announcement on the Linlithgow Rose website last night read: “Team manager David McGlynn has tonight offered his resignation to the club and this has been accepted by the Club committee.

“The club would like to thanks David for his hard work over his time in charge of Linlithgow Rose.

“Further details on the position will be announced soon.”

Rose face Pumpherston this weekend but will hope to have a new boss in place for their on-going tilt at the senior Scottish Cup competition later this month.

They face Stirling Albion – who coincidentally are also seeking a new manager – in the William Hill Scottish Cup second round on October 22.

McGlynn’s departure follows hot on the heels of Murray McDowell’s exit from fellow McBookie.com East Superleague side Camelon.