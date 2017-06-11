Pupils play in Steve Burns’ memory

Kinnaird Primary School won the Steve Burns memorial tournament at Ochilview last Thursday.

Each team played five games at the home of Stenhousemuir with the nearby school players emerging on top.

Kinnaird Primary won the tournament. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Runners up were St Andrews Primary with third and fourth place being taken by Stenhousemuir and Ladeside Primary Schools.

Head of Community Football William Hoggan added, “Its been another fantastic day at Ochilview Park with over 120 children taking part in today’s football festival. This event is one I look forward to every year and again it was a huge success with every child going away with a certificate and medal.

“On behalf of everyone at Stenhousemuir Football Club we would like to thank all 12 primary schools for attending our annual Steve Burns Memorial Football Festival at Ochilview Park.

“The event ran very well with every team playing at least five games on the main pitch.

“Great sportsmanship and fair play at all times. Well done to everyone involved ⚽⚽⚽

“Well done to all the school teaching staff who attended today and of course the pupils. See you all next year.”

Other teams taking part included St Patrick’s; Larbert Village; Carron; St Francis’; St Joseph’s; Airth; Nethermains and St Bernadette’s primaries.

