One game at a time the key for Stenny boss Ferguson

Stenhousemuir return to action on Saturday with a long trip to Stranraer.

But despite the game being clash between League One’s bottom, Warriors boss Brown Ferguson says the league positions of the two clubs - Stenny are bottom, four points behind with a game in hand - won’t specifically alter his preparations.

He said: “The position that we are in, every game we play between now and the end of the season will have an effect on our situation.

“We can’t get too caught up in thinking about league positions.

“We have to concentrate on this game and go in prepared with a plan which will allow us to take three points.

“We know it’s always a challenging journey going there but we have done reasonably well there, although we’ve also had a couple of heavy defeats by them.”

With Warriors having no game last weekend due to Livingston’s involvement in the Irn Bru Cup, Ferguson took the opportunity to watch Stranraer in their 3-2 defeat at Albion Rovers.

However he said: “I probably didn’t learn a great deal that I didn’t know. They lined up pretty much as I expected them to and I would think it will be the same on Saturday.”

Willis Furtado is available again after suspension but injured trio Alan Cook, Kieran Millar and David Crawford - who were all hurt in Stenny’s last match against Alloa - remain doubtful.

Meanwhile striker Jack Smith, signed from East Kilbride during the summer, has returned to the Lowland League side on loan until January in a bid to get increased game time.