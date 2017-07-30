Grangemouth pitch deal is sweet for LK Galaxy and Syngenta Juveniles

Galaxy Sports Little Kerse and Syngenta Juveniles have teamed up and made a quarter of a century commitment to one another.

The football centre and youth club announced a new 25 year partnership which will see the club take a bigger role in the growth and development of the Grangemouth facility.

The agreement brings to an end ongoing investigations into other sites for the growth of the club, including Stirling Road, and further strengthens their connection with their Grangemouth roots.

Commenting on the deal, Syngenta’s chairman Billy Gardiner said “It was no secret that as a club we were looking to grow our size and the number of boys and girls we have within our football programme.

“Growing your club comes with challenges and space and capacity were always going to be an issue for us so whilst we wanted to remain in Grangemouth we took the chance to look further out into the Falkirk area.

However as an executive committee we decided that the right thing to do was to sit down with our current landlord Stephen Barr at Galaxy Sports and we’re now in a great position that secures our future for the next 25 years.”

The deal will see the Dyes have sole use of their existing three parks, with a fourth planned for the current grass area.

The deal also sees the use of a new second 11-a-side astro facility which will commence at the beginning of August and due to be put to use by mid October. Other initiatives including festivals and a potential tie up with the SYFA for a satellite centre will be included.

“I’m delighted that Syngenta Juveniles have decided to renew their agreement and infact strengthen the relationship into a more beneficial partnership for both parties.

“This will allow Syngenta to build on their excellent season this year at competitive level whilst growing the the non competitive groups.

“Syngenta have a rich history and deserve to have the very best in facilities and we hope that by agreeing this partnership we can further improve Little Kerse together as a first class facility” said Stephen Barr, Galaxy Sports Little Kerse managing director.

The deal came into effect on Saturday, July 22.