Girls in the mix for Scotland under-17s

A quartet of players from Central Girls Academy are poised to play for Scotland today.

Leah Eddie, Kirstie McIntosh, Naomi Welch and Morgan Cross are all in Serbia for three games this week.

Today the national under-17s squad is due to play Hungary with matches following on Wednesday and Saturday against Republic of Ireland and then the hosts, Serbia.

Games form part of the UEFA Women’s Under-17 Championship Elite Round.

There are seven spots available for the finals in Czech Republic in May. Six group winners and the runner-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their pool qualify.