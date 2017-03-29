Winger Fraser Aird enjoying his game time at Falkirk

Fraser Aird left Rangers to get regular games at Falkirk – but he’s delighted to have been given the chance to put his feet up on days off this week.

The winger had fallen out of favour at Ibrox under previous boss Mark Warburton and found game-time hard to come by.

Aird scored for Canada against Scotland. Picture Michael Gillen.

But he has proven he is still more than match-fit by completing three games in the space of a week for club and country.

Aird played twice at Easter Road for Canada and Falkirk as well as the SPFL Championship match with Morton earlier last week.

The match-time came as a bit of a shock to the system, but he pulled through – with flying colours – scoring against Scotland for the Canucks and playing well again in Leith for the Bairns.

“It’s been tough but that’s what we play for and why we’re in the game,” Aird told The Falkirk Herald. “I have looked forward to a little rest from games this week, and enjoy my days off and prepare for the game against Raith.

“The Championship is competitive, every game is good. Hopefully people are watching. I’ve had two 90 minute games and an 80 minutes in a week. so my fitness is good.

“I’m happy to be playing each week – that’s why I left Rangers and I just need regular games, for myself and for my national game and for people just to be able to see me, I’m doing that and hopefully I can keep performing the way I have been the past few weeks.

“I have a big summer coming up with my national team and obviously I’m out of contract so we’ll see what happens.”

Aird set up the equaliser on Saturday – having been given a preview to the tricky surface in the international friendly a few days prior. But he dismisses any notion his prior knowledge helped.

“It was bad. It was worse on the Wednesday night, fortunately it dried up a little bit [before Saturday] but it’s the same for both teams. We don’t make excuses. They tried to pass it, we did as well.

“The boys showed great characters on a tough surface, and it was a fairly even game.

“Sibbs doesn’t score many goals with his head that’s for sure. I’m delighted for him and delighted to get the assist and it got us right back in the game.

“We did so well to get back into it, but we need to pick ourselves back up and finish as high as we can.