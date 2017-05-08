WATCH: Falkirk seal second place

It wasn’t pretty, but Falkirk sealed second palce in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Dumbarton.

Nathan Austin headed the only goal of the game on 85 minutes.

But Dumbarton had come close themselves with Morton-bound Robert Thomson clipping the crossbar in the first half.

Alan martin and the Sons defence kept the Bairns at bay for most of the game, but eventually the Bairns pressure told as Austin prompted roars of relief from the packed away end.

Watch the highlights here on Falkirk FC’s youtube highlights.