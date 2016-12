Falkirk FC players and staff paid a Christmas visit to Forth Valley Royal hospital today.

The Bairns were armed with gifts for patients being treated in the hospital’s children’s ward.

Falkirk players dropped in and met the medical staff on the ward as well as the patients. Picture by Michael Gillen.

Mason Penman (8) had a bedside visit from his favourite player Craig Sibbald, while one of Lee Miller’s biggest fans, Kai Brown from Carronshore bumped into his hero just as he was leaving the hospital.

Players handed out toys, posters, and FFC merchandise while modelling the club’s Christmas gear.