Warriors and Bairns await draw

Falkirk and Stenhousemuir will learn their first few opponents of the new season tomorrow night (Friday).

The group stages of the Betfred Cup will be drawn live on BT Sport 2 at 6.30pm. The selection will also be streamed on Facebook and on Twitter @btsportfootball.

The Bairns have been seeded for the draw which means they will meet three lower ranked clubs and one Premiership team who finished between fifth and 12th.

They have also been placed in the northern section of the draw which means they cannot meet neighbours Stenhousemuir who are among the south section’s unseeded sides.