Rory Loy is back at the Bairns in a move welcomed by most Falkirk fans.

The striker scored 35 goals in his first spell at the club, which covered two seasons – also hitting the net while on trial against Forfar in a pre-season friendly.

But how do you think the ace goal-getter will fare next term?

His stats show season 2013-2014 was his most prolific season when he starred under Gary Holt... can he replicate that form?