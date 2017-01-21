Tony Gallacher ‘gutted’ to see header hit bar for Falkirk

Tony Gallacher saw his hopes of a third goal come crashing off the bar against Ayr United, writes David Oliver.

“Gutted,” was how the rookie left-back

Tony Galalcher's header hit the crossbar against Ayr. Pic by Michael Gillen.

described his feelings post-match – and not simply from coming so close to adding to his personal haul.

Falkirk were below-par in the 1-1 draw with Ayr and Gallacher and his team-mates felt they should have had more.

“Gutted because we’re expected to win against Ayr at home, but we didn’t hold our standards.

“The passing was poor and the play was but when we got desperate in the second half we started to play more, and the gaffer was saying we should be like that from the start. We’re not happy with it at all, no. We’re losing soft goalsand making it hard for ourselves.”

Gallacher though, has made the transition to senior football look easy. He has attracted the attention of a host of big clubs and expects more of his development league colleagues to follow him into the senior squad soon, but he’s beginning to aclimatise to life in the top team.

“I’m still nervous before each game, I still have the butterflies in my stomach, but I’m starting to enjoy them more. I feel like I’ve earned my place and I’m feeling more comfortable. The boys are obviously still helping me.

“There’s been a change in centre half partnerships but all the guys I’ve been alongside are experienced and know how the game workd and they constantly speak to me on it and talk me through games and after it too so it helps a lot even when we’re training they teach me new things and have wee words with me.

“I’m sure we’ll see more of the development team players coming through.

“Kevin O’Hara is back and he’ll use his experience towards the first team. Cameron Blues, the captain of the under-20s, has come on a lot this year and hopefully they get a place. When they get the chance I’m sure they’ll take it.”

By the time he’s joined though he’ll hope to have got off the mark after coming so close to winning the game for Falkirk at the end, heading an Aaron Muirhead cross off the bar.

“It just happened in the moment. I’ve got the run on my marker and he doesn’t know where I am. I went for it, guided it at goal and unfortunately it just smacked off the bar. These things haoppen.

“I’ve got two goals in all my games. Both headers so I was gutted not to add to that.”