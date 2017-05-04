Ticketless Bairns urged to wait for play-offs

Falkirk fans without vouchers are being urged not to travel to Dumbarton on Saturday for the make-or-break championship match.

The Bairns were granted just 720 places at the Cheaper Insurance Direct Stadium for Saturday’s match in which Peter Houston’s men could secure second place in the league and a bye into the promotion play-off semi-final.

Dumbarton's David Smith and Bairns captain David McCracken.

Demand has overwhelmed the club, who were faced with an attendance headache given the low capacity of Dumbarton’s ground.

Entry vouchers, to be exchanegd at turnstiles for paid admittance on the day, were offered on a first-come-first served basis to all season ticket holders and all had been snapped up by lunchtime yesterday (Wednesday).

A club spokesman said: “We have been delighted by the response from our supporters and thank them for the loyal support throughout the campaign so far, we are disappointed we can’t have more along on Saturday afternoon with us and urge anyone without a voucher not to travel to Dumbarton.”

If the Bairns fall into third place they will travel to Morton on Tuesday night. If they stay second their first play-off match will be away from home at either Cappielow Park or Tannadice on May 16.