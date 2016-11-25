Three points was perfect present for birthday boy Luke

Luke Leahy had 24 candles on a cake last Saturday – and he could have done with them at Somerset Park too. Anything for a heat.

The left-back marked the start of his 25th year charging around a hailstorm as Falkirk took three pointsfrom a match played in awful conditions.

But three points were a winter warmer for the frozen fans – and the perfect birthday present for left-back Luke.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “It wasn’t the way I’d ever imagined my 24th birthday going!

“It was a difficult day, tough conditions but we’ve been professional the past two weeks and a horrible team to play against and that showed again.”

“Three points in horrible conditions is fanatstic.

“I’ll get a lot of my gifts and presents when I go home to see my family next week when we’ve a few days off, but three points is a brilliant present on my birthday!

“A goal would’ve been nice too!”

Leahy marked his big day “with my missus and Blair Alston, and three points makes any celebration better after a win, of course it does!”

He added: “The last two weeks we’ve been fantastic. We’ve taken four points from some of the toughest venues in the league and have a week off now to recharge and then kick on against St Mirren in December.

It was an excellent goal to score from James Craigen and we’ve all done well to hold out after that. We had chances too, we could have put it to bed - but we don’t do things the easy way.”

Leahy could have calmed the nervy moments in the second half had an ambitious volley routine at a first half corner gone in but he said: “We’ve been planning it a few weeks now and it’s never been on but this time we managed though the boy got his head in the way to block.”