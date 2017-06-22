The wizard of Westfield

Football runs in Alex Harris’ family – and if he can achieve anything close to his great-great-uncle at Falkirk the Bairns will be delighted.

The midfielder agreed to join Falkirk on Monday and completed his move ahead of pre-season starting next season.

And after a frustrating couple of years with last term hampered by injury, Harris is raring to go.

“It’s all done now so I’m glad it’s sorted and keen to get started.

“For me it’s about playing. The manager says he believes in me and he has tried to sign me so he has confidence in me. It’s about coming here and playing games – that’s a big thing for me – and proving the manager right to have faith in me and his decision to sign me.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in a training setting but I’m looking forward to getting back into it. I’ve had a little break but I’m feeling sharp and raring to go. You’ve always got to be ready for pre-season and keep yourself sharp where you can.

“I headed away at the end of the season and since then Ive been keeping fit and making sure I was ready for wherever I was. It’s Falkirk now and I’m raring to go and get a good start to the season.”

Football is in his genes with great great uncle James Dunn also a former professional with Everton and more famously with Scotland in 1928.

Alex explained: “My great great uncle was one of the Wembley Wizards so it’s nice to have someone in the family to look back on and to have someone a part of history.

“My uncle tells me a lot about it. He was part of a great team back then, I’m just looking to make memories of my own.”