Thanks to Fulham for the big fella’s fix

Peter Grant may have delayed his comeback by a week, but he’s still back quicker than he would have been had Fulham not stepped in to aid his recovery.

Grant spent the early part of his rehabilitation from the operation to repair his damaged cruciate ligament with the Craven Cottage side, where his dad, also Peter, works.

And the strapping centre-half made his long awaited comeback in the under-20s development match on Tuesday at Hamilton, which Falkirk drew 2-2.

Grant played the first 45 minutes – his first competitive action since Falkirk lost 1-0 to Rangers at Ibrox in January and 255 days since he incurred the injury at Livingston.

That was welcome news for Peter Houston who thanked the English side for speeding up the process which will, hopefully, see Grant back in first-team action sooner rather than later.

The boss said: “It’s been a long road for the big fella, but he’s been getting stronger and stronger and now he’s had that extra week of training he’s desperate to get going again. We’ll take it slowly from 45 minutes and build up to 90.

“We’ve had great help from Fulham who worked him hard early on because they have all the facilities that we couldn’t offer. He’s probably back quicker than he’d have been had we had him on our own.

“I’m very thankful to Fulham and their physios who worked with Peter for all their hard work.

“They’ve been different class. It’s not often you can say that, but the guys who helped out did it for nothing and great credit to them.”

Goals from Scott Shepherd and Cameron Blues gave the Bairns a share of the spoils.