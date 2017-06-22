Tenuous link to Leigh and well done to Warriors

Can you put a face to the name in this week’s mystery picture?

STRENGTH AND STABILITY?

Congratulations, or should that be commiserations, to Thomas Christiansen who becomes the eighth manager of Leeds United since May 2014. Even by the current standard of managerial tenures that takes some doing. When will owners realise that clubs need continuity, stability and time for routines, ideas and coaching approaches to bed in. Apologies if Thomas has been sacked by the time you read this.

WILL HE STAY OR WILL HE GO?

Derek McInnes was off to The Stadium of Light and bookies were already taking bets on potential replacements. Compensation payments had been worked out. The usual suspects were being touted and look what happened.

Derek and ex-Bairns coach Tony Docherty decided to stay put. What made them change their mind? Was it a promise from the Board of transfer cash or was it a quick glance at a list that included names like Niall Quinn, Roy Keane, Ricky Sbragia, Steve Bruce, Martin O’Neill, Paulo Di Canio, Gus Poyet, Dick Advocaat, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes. All tried- and failed- to take the Wearside club “back to where it belonged”.

TEASER

Who scored Falkirk’s only goal in their first competitive European match?

HUNGARY FOR NEWS

Just when Vaduz-gate was becoming a distant memory, Bairns fans find themselves in a state of confusion over the planned invasion of the Hungarian capital. “The party involved in arranging fixtures” seems to be the source of the problem and the club are now in an invidious position. Given a choice of 100 possible exotic holiday destinations, few Falkirk supporters would have opted for Budapest- unless their team was going to be playing there. Ceske Budejovice was no Mediterranean paradise, but the trip was well- planned and a great experience. By the time this goes to print, we might well be on our way to seeing our boys take on the might of Budapest Young Farmers Under-20 team and a second fixture against the East Hungarian Public Librarians F.C.

JUMPERS FOR GOAL-POSTS?

Well done to our friends at The Warriors for entertaining the visiting Real Kashmir F.C. It’s good to see that David Robertson is encouraging the game to grow in an area which suffered such devastation in 2014. It’s changed days since “overseas” teams were easy opponents. Older fans will remember the game at Brockville in October 1957 against Maccabi Petah Tikva of Israel, when Falkirk were six up in a matter of 26 minutes.

LLOYD GEORGE KNEW MY FATHER

Leigh Griffiths “spent a short spell” of his early days at Falkirk. Really?Listeners to the Chris Evans Breakfast Show will be aware of the Top Ten Tenuous connections spot. Now it’s your turn. Ten Tenuous Connections to Falkirk F.C. Here goes- at No 10, “I once met Lionel Messi’s cousin and he didn’t know where Falkirk was.”

ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery picture was Muirton Park, Perth and the Falkirk managers who played for Scotland were Tully Craig, Jimmy McPhie, Tommy Younger, Eamonn Bannon, Steven Pressley and Gary Holt.