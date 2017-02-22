Teamwork makes the dream work for Bairns boss

Peter Houston has paid tribute to midfielder James Craigen.

The summer signing has stuggled to establish himself in the team having been signed on a pre-contract agreement a year ago.

He was viewed by many as a replacement for out-of-contract Blair Alston but found himself on the bench and in and out of Peter Houston’s plans.

However in recent weeks Craigen has found himself not only in the team, but on the scoresheet as well. And there are few more pleased with the midfielder than his Bairns Falkirk boss.

His team-work has been praised by Peter Houston who said: “I’ve said always it’s players’ performances which takes them out the team and James Craigen’s performances have been very good.

“He’s stuck to the game plan we’re looking for and playing as a team player – not as an individual.

“We’re at our best when we’re playing as a team, and that’s been recognisable over the last few weeks. James has been a part of that.

“The switch has gone on and it’s taken a while but he’s there on merit now.

“Fraser Aird did well and now James is keeping him out of the team. Credit to him, and I’m pleased.”

Houston has talked the ex-Raith and Partick Thistle player through what is expected at Westfield and it’s beginning to make an impact on Craigen – and on the team.

The boss added: “When he first started he was doing OK, but as an individual and we had regular chats in a positive fashion, to work harder in areas to be grafting for the team as well as himself.

“When you bring a player in you want him to do well and play to his capabilities. Saturday’s goal was one of the best goals of the season.

“He’s a young guy with good legs and good ability and that’s why he was asked to come here and it’s up to him to keep his place.