Taiwo: Bairns have always held play-off belief

Tom Taiwo says Falkirk have believed for a while now that they’re in the play-offs.

On Saturday they sealed it.

Rory Loy scored the opener for St Mirren on Saturday. Pic by Michael Gillen

Despite the club mantra being one game at a time, the midfielder conceded the Bairns have not only been eyeing an extension to the season – but just how and when they’ll get their promotion play-off chance.

Taiwo told The Falkirk Herald: “We always believed we were in the playoffs. We’ve had our sights set on second place firmly in the last few weeks with the way the resutls have gone.

“We were disappointed not to take three points at home [against St Mirren] and with the form we’ve been showing we thought we could extend a bit of a lead on the chasing pack but it wasn’t to be – it was a tough game.

“Every game at this stage is a tough one.”

Another tough one awaits on Saturday with a trip to East End Park – where Taiwo scored twice in a Cup victory two years ago.

He laughed: “I think Dunfermline is the only place I’ve scored twice – infact it feels like they’re the only team I have scored against!

“I was speaking to Alex Smith earlier in the week and he wants me to get further forward. With Kerrzo in there I should have licence to do that and a goal down there – or maybe two – would be lovely.”

It would also be pretty important with Falkirk still in charge of the second place in the league which would give them a bye into the second round of play-off matches from the SPFL Championship.

