Summer squad rebuild continues at Falkirk

Falkirk’s summer signing work continued this week and The Falkirk Herald expects more are in the offing.

Joe McKee penned his new deal on Tuesday afternoon, following Paul Watson, Mark Kerr and Tom Taiwo’s re-signing last week.

Replacing the two goalkeepers released at the end of the season, Danny Rogers and Lewis McMinn, is next on the Bairns list. The Falkirk Herald understands David Mitchell is being lined up as Robbie Thomson’s challenger for the place between the sticks next term.

Close season rumours continue to link the Bairns with several players – the latest supporters’ stories range from Sam Stanton, Tam Scobbie and Nicky Devlin to a a Rory Loy return – but as yet the club have announced no fresh faces to complement the existing squad left over from last season.

There’s also yet to be clarification on the futures of out of contract first team players like Lee Miller, Craig Sibbald and John Baird.