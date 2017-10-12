Strike it lucky, Bairns

Paul Hartley watched Falkirk register their second consecutive clean sheet, then turned his attention to the Bairns’ frontmen.

The new boss wants more goals from his attack as he leads Falkirk for the first time into Saturday’s match with Inverness.

Rory Loy has been out of the Bairns matchday squad for the past fortnight, but his ex-boss Paul Hartley insists there has been no fall-out. Picture Michael Gillen

Bairns are level with the most shot-shy in the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship on six goals, but Hartley is pleased with the talent at his disposal.

“We have been good recently and got the clean sheets and now it’s up to the other end of the pitch – we’ve not scored enough,” he said.

“We’ve a good squad, a big squad, and a lot of options.”

He also has a striker he enticed to Dundee two years ago in Rory Loy

, and has seen enough from young forward Kevin O’Hara to give him hope.

Hartley added: “Rory

had a good start to his time in Dundee with me, but then picked up an injury and with the form of Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart couldn’t get in.

“There’s never been a fall-out. We had a good chat [on Monday] and though it’s not happened for him yet we’ve got a good player there.

“He’s scored a lot of goals at this level. You’re only as good as your strikers at this level at times.”

He went on: “I watched Kevin O’Hara on Saturday and he was outstanding. He was in the team at a young age, out on loan then not in the team much.

“I saw him and thought ‘Yeah’. He’s impressed me. He did a lot of good work on Saturday but it wasn’t central. We need to get him in the box.

“He’s had a lean spell but what I saw on Saturday and in training, he’s a real talent, we worked on finishing this week and need to keep working with him now.”

At the back though Hartley does have one issue – David Mitchell remains in hospital with a patella tendon injury picked up on Saturday.