Who was your star man in the 2-2 draw at Westfield?

Sports Editor David Oliver has chosen his top three performers from Saturday’s 2-2 draw, but how should the Starshot points be allocated?

CURRENT STANDINGS

32 Sibbald; 27 Taiwo; 19 Hippolyte, Baird;

18 Gasparotto; 12 McCracken, Rogers; 11 Miller; 10 Gallacher;

4 Aird, Leahy, Rankin; 3 Craigen, McKee, Vaulks, Kidd, Mehmet, Grant; 2 Kerr , Austin; 1 Shepherd, Watson.