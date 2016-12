Who was your star man against St Mirren?

Falkirk won thanks to three second half goals from Lee Miller, Bob McHugh and Myles Hippolyte.

But who was your star man?

Sports Editor David Oliver has selected his three star men – but how the points are allocated to the trio, is up to you.

Current Standings

22 Sibbald;

18 Taiwo;

15 Gasparotto;

14 Baird;

11 Hippolyte, McCracken;

4 Leahy, Miller, Rankin;

3 Craigen, Vaulks, Kidd, Rogers, Gallacher, Mehmet;

2 Austin.