STARSHOT: Falkirk 2 Raith Rovers 4

The team may have missed out on any points, but there is still a set of Starshot ranking points available – but who deserves them?

Sports Editor David Oliver has chosen his three best Bairns from a disappointing afternoon, but how should the star ratings be distributed? It’s up to you.

Need a refresher from the match? Read David Oliver’s match report here.

Current Standings:

16 – Craig Sibbald;

14 – Tom Taiwo;

13 – Luca Gasparotto;

10 – Myles Hippolyte;

8 – David McCracken, Baird ;

4 – John Rankin;

3 – Vaulks Lewis Kidd, Tony Gallacher, Deniz Mehmet;

2 – Nathan Austin, Luke Leahy, Danny Rogers, Lee Miller.

here stats here

SPFL Championship League Table here