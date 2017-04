Who was your star performer from Falkirk’s 1-0 win over Raith Rovers?

Sports Editor David Oliver has chosen his shortlist, but how the points are allocated for this week is up to you.

Read the match report here

Click here for the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship league table.

CURRENT STANDINGS

35 Sibbald;

29 Taiwo;

20 Gasparotto;

19 Hippolyte, Baird;

14 Leahy;12 McCracken, Rogers;

11 Miller;

10 Gallacher;

5 Aird;

4 Kidd, Austin, Rankin, Craigen;

3 McKee, Vaulks, Mehmet, Grant;

2 Kerr ;

1 Shepherd, Watson.