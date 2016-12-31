STARSHOT: Falkirk 1 Hibs 2

Falkirk were unlucky not to take something from the Hogmanay match with Hibs.
A late goal from on-loan Celtic player Kris Commons gave the Edinburgh side the points but there were plenty of good performances from Falkirk. And a lot better than the previous showings in December.
But who deserves the three stars in the race for the Starshot award 2016-17?
Sports editor David Oliver has selected his top three performers, but how the points are allocated is up to you.
Need a refresher of the match report? Click here
CURRENT STANDINGS
24 Sibbald;
20 Taiwo;
17 Gasparotto;
11 McCracken;
9 Gallacher;
3 Craigen, Vaulks, Kidd, Rogers, Mehmet;
1 Shepherd