STARSHOT: Falkirk 1 Hibs 2

Falkirk were unlucky not to take something from the Hogmanay match with Hibs.

A late goal from on-loan Celtic player Kris Commons gave the Edinburgh side the points but there were plenty of good performances from Falkirk. And a lot better than the previous showings in December.

But who deserves the three stars in the race for the Starshot award 2016-17?

Sports editor David Oliver has selected his top three performers, but how the points are allocated is up to you.

CURRENT STANDINGS

24 Sibbald;

20 Taiwo;

17 Gasparotto;

14 Baird, Hippolyte;

11 McCracken;

9 Gallacher;

4 Leahy, Miller, Rankin;

3 Craigen, Vaulks, Kidd, Rogers, Mehmet;

2 Austin, Grant

1 Shepherd