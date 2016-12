Another poor result for Falkirk but Starshot points still to be allocated.

Who gets your vote - goalscorer Craig Sibbald, or one of the returning duo to the first team, Tony Gallacher and Peter Grant?

Get a refresher of the match report here.

CURRENT STANDINGS

23 Sibbald;

18 Taiwo;

17 Gasparotto;

14 Baird, Hippolyte;

11 McCracken;

4 Leahy, Miller, Rankin;

3 Craigen, Vaulks, Kidd, Rogers, Gallacher, Mehmet;

2 Austin.