It was a healthy winning margin for Falkirk at Somerset Park, but who stood out for you?

Sports Editor David Oliver has selected his shortlist of three, but who do you think deserves the three star rating in the race for The Falkirk Herald Starshot award?

Need a reminder of the match report?



34 Sibbald;

27 Taiwo;

19 Hippolyte, Baird;

18 Gasparotto;

12 McCracken, Rogers;

11 Miller;

10 Gallacher, Leahy;

4 Kidd, Aird, Austin Rankin, Craigen;

3 McKee, Vaulks, Mehmet, Grant;

2 Kerr ;

1 Shepherd, Watson.