STARSHOT: Ayr 0 Falkirk 1

Who deserves the full points ranking from yesterday’s wet and wild win on the coast?
Sports Editor David Oliver has selected his nominees from the win which came courtesy of a James Craigen strike in the first half.
Who deserves the three points and to go a step closer to taking Will Vaulks’ Starshot crown?
For a refresher, read the match report here.
CURRENT STANDINGS
22 Sibbald;
18 Taiwo;
15 Gasparotto;
14 Baird;
11 Hippolyte;
9 McCracken;
3 Vaulks (reigning champion - now at Rotherham United), Kidd, Rogers, Gallacher, Mehmet;