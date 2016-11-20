Search

STARSHOT: Ayr 0 Falkirk 1

Falkirk players celebrate James Craigen's opener. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Who deserves the full points ranking from yesterday’s wet and wild win on the coast?

Sports Editor David Oliver has selected his nominees from the win which came courtesy of a James Craigen strike in the first half.

Who deserves the three points and to go a step closer to taking Will Vaulks’ Starshot crown?

For a refresher, read the match report here.

CURRENT STANDINGS

22 Sibbald;

Craigen slammed in the winner. Pic by Michael Gillen.

18 Taiwo;

15 Gasparotto;

14 Baird;

11 Hippolyte;

9 McCracken;

4 Leahy, Rankin;

3 Vaulks (reigning champion - now at Rotherham United), Kidd, Rogers, Gallacher, Mehmet;

2 Austin, Miller.