South stand sold out for Pars clash

Falkirk fans have answered the club’s call for support and sold out the south stand.

Seats are now at a premium at The Falkirk Stadium and only main stand seats are available for home supporters when the Pars visit Falkirk on Saturday afternoon.

The derby has been anticipated for months and the Bairns are planning on turning out en masse.

Peter Houston said: “What we might lose with Rangers being out the league in terms of crowd numbers we might well make up with Dunfermline being in it.

“It’s always been seen as a big derby.”

Only 200 briefs remained for the south stand when The Falkirk Herald went to press last night but they have since been sold out.

Only West Stand tickets remain on sale for home fans until kick-off on Saturday. Picture by Michael Gillen.

The club shop will be open late today and tomorrow with tickets on sale until kick off on Saturday.

