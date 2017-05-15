Sibbs: We need to see out both legs of the play-offs

Craig Sibbald knows to his cost the agony of two-legged play-off ties.

Falkirk headed to Kilmarnock last season with their tails up after the young midfielder slipped a pass to Will Vaulks to lash in the winner in last year’s final first leg.

Craig Sibbald will turn 22 in the midst of the play-offs and hopes to enjoy a birthday party with promotion too. Picture Michael Gillen.

But it all came crashing down at Rugby Park – scene of further heartache for Sibbald who was in the Ayrshire stands seven years ago when the Bairns were relegated.

Another two-legged tie begins tomorrow night for Falkirk and no matter what the score at Tannadice, experience tells the Bairns, the round is far from over.

Sibbald said: “We went to Kilmarnock quite confident but it was roasting that day and the legs just gave way. We didn’t give them much of a game but this time we hope to go one better.”

The Bairns have had a rest ahead of the game, while Dundee United have played twice in the past week against a stuffy Morton side who seemed to fall to the same fatigued fate as the Bairns in the post-season last term.

“Last year the semi-final took a lot out of us,” added Sibbald. “There were last minute winners, and tough opponents. It took it out of us.

“Hopefully we can find a way of cruising through – but I can’t imagine that happening!

“It would give us a bit extra in the tank for the final if we could make it and we have had a good rest.

“Hopefully that helps us in the long run.”

Falkirk is in a play-off frenzy and the man who sent them to Kilmarnock in such high spirits has tweeted his support to the Bairns, but hasn’t been in touch with his former team-mate and good friend for tickets – yet.

“Will hasn’t been in touch for tickets – but maybe that’s still to come.

“Loads of people have been though. Everyone is really up for it.”