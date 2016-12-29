Sibbald: Transfer request is news to me

Falkirk starlet Craig Sibbald admits recent rumours of him handing in a transfer request to the Bairns caught him off guard.

The 21-year-old’s contract expires at the end of the season, but a rumour circulated earlier this month had him demanding a move away from his hometown club – and even the subject and apparent instigator was unaware of the news!

The midfielder, who scored against Dumbarton last week, said: “It was Myles Hippolyte who told me about it – he’d read it online – and it obviously came as a surprise to me.

“It’s a lot of rubbish because Falkirk are my hometown club. I haven’t asked to leave. They are the club I grew up supporting and I’m very proud to be playing for the club I’ve grown up as a fan.”

Sibbald would still command a transfer fee regardless of if – and maybe when – he moves. If the deal was to come at the end of his contract Falkirk would be due a £180,000 training compensation fee similar to the one they netted from Mark Stewart’s defection to Bradford City.

Falkirk would also need to offer the Bairn a contract renewal of equal, or greater, terms to his current agreement for that compensation clause to be effective. Boss Peter Houston revealed in The Falkirk Herald that Sibbald would be among extension offers when he comes to issue new deals.

Sibbald added: “I’m just focussed on my football and trying to get us as far up the league as I can – that’s all I’m interested in and thinking about.”