Sibbald heads to Slovenia with Luton

He’s out of contract – and out of the country. Craig Sibbald is training with Luton Town in Slovenia.

The English League Two favourites are at a training base ahead of the league campaign and have taken the Falkirk midfielder with them.

Our fellow Johnston Press title The Luton News said Hatters boss Nathan Jones was looking at a “quality midfielder” but one who had “other options”.

The Falkirk Herald understands this is Sibbald and pictures circulating on social media over the weekend confirm it.

Sibbald is out of contract with Falkirk but has a deal from the Bairns on the table. It will remain there to ensure the club is due training compensation for the homegrown hero.

Peter Houston has said he would welcome the player back into the fold if he opted to stick with the Bairns for another crack at the SPFL Championship, but equally he’d leave with the gaffer’s best wishes if he opted for a new challenge elsewhere.

He hit double digits in goals last season for the first time. Picture Michael Gillen