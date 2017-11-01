Shepherd links up again with McDonaugh in Edinburgh

Former Falkirk assistant manager James McDonaugh has swooped to sign up Scott Shepherd on an emergency loan deal.

The winger will play for McDonaugh’s new side – Edinburgh City – in the Ladbrokes SPFL League Two until January 3.

Winger-cum-forward Shepherd has found appearances hard to come by this season, featuring just six times for the top team in all competitions – and all from the substitutes’ bench.

The flame-haired 21-year-old has previously been on loan at Brechin City and Stirling Albion but now heads to Ainslie Park and so will not be available for Paul Hartley in the weekend derby with Dunfermline.

Falkirk will mark the Armistice at the game. Attending The Falkirk Stadium will be representatives from Poppy Scotland, Legion Scotland and William Simpson care home in Plean.