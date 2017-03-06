Shepherd lays on the opener – without even playing!

Scott Shepherd didn’t play against Queen of the South, but he still has claim to an assist on one of the goals.

The pink boots that helped Lewis Kidd open the scoring for the Bairn actually belong to the flame-haired forward.

Kidd was wearing Scott Shepherd's boots. Pic by Michael Gillen.

Kidd fired in the opener from a free-kick on the edge of the box and then denied all responsibility of owning the garish footwear.

He said: “They’re not even my boots, they’re Scotty Shepherd in the team’s boots!

I went in and took them one day had a go in them and liked them. They felt good, and felt sharp and did the trick here certainly and did the job.”

Kidd’s free-kick set the Bairns on their way and was a carbon copy of a strike from the right-back just weeks ago against Rangers in the under-20s.

However this time the goal counted for more but came against Kidd’s former club, prompting conflicting feelings when the ball hit the net.

He added: “I only realised I was celebrating against my old club once I’d started so I stopped. But then I ended up celebrating again and I then had to hold my hands up and apologise again. It was just emotions, they were high in the game.

“We’re just taking every game at a time and getting the points on the board that we can and we’ll see at the end of the season.

“There’s a great team spirit in the dressing room and we believe we can take any team on the day. We will always make chances in a game, it’s just about whether or not we can take them and keep it tight at the back, but we believe we can kick on now.”